Kenya: Opposition Leader Odinga Snubbed at Madaraka Day Event
The snubbing of Opposition chief Raila Odinga at today's Madaraka Day national celebration sparked a backlash against the government on social media. The National Super Alliance presidential candidate, however, refused to blame President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto for it.
