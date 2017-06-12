Kenya official: Roadside bomb kills 4...

Kenya official: Roadside bomb kills 4 people; 11 wounded

An improvised explosive device killed four people in a passenger vehicle in northern Kenya in a suspected extremist attack, an official said today, as fears grew that the al-Shabab extremist group in neighboring Somalia had adopted a deadly new strategy. One of those killed was a government chief and another chief was critically wounded, said Eric Oronyi, a deputy county commissioner.

