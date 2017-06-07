Kenya official accused of scuttling Nairobi 2017 World Under 18
The chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the IAAF World Under 18 Championships on Tuesday accused a top of Athletics Kenya of attempting to scuttle the global event. LOC chairman Mwangi Muthee accused AK Youth Chairman Barnabas Korir of attempting to derail the event, saying Korir is the person who wished for "insular handling of Team Kenya preparations."
