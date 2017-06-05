Kenya: Nurses Strike Still On As Trad...

Kenya: Nurses Strike Still On As Trade Union Federation Steps In

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions has offered to mediate in the deadlock between nurses on strike and their employer, which enters the seventh day today. Acting Cotu Secretary-General Benson Okwaro said the talks will be held in Nairobi tomorrow, attended by officers from the Ministry of Labour and the nurses' union officials.

