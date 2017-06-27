Kenya: Nurses' Strike Has Affected Re...

Kenya: Nurses' Strike Has Affected Response to Disease Outbreaks - Unicef

The United Nations Children's Fund has raised the alarm that the nurses' strike, now in its 23rd day, will fuel more casualties in the disease outbreaks being reported in several parts of Kenya. The UN agency wrote that the strike has impeded response.

