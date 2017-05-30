Kenya: New Railway Not a Threat to Pu...

Kenya: New Railway Not a Threat to Public Transport Operators - President

President Uhuru Kenyatta has told public transport players in the country that their jobs are not under threat, following the start of the standard gauge railway operations. President Kenyatta said SGR will instead create more opportunities for matatu and boda boda operators as he directed the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure to put up a matatu terminus at every SGR station to facilitate ease of transportation.

Chicago, IL

