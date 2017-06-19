Kenya: Meet Jimi Wanjigi, a Feared Ol...

Kenya: Meet Jimi Wanjigi, a Feared Oligarch

Of all the audacious things that National Super Alliance supremo Raila Odinga has done in a long career packed with bold political moves, his friendship and alliance with uber tenderpreneur and corrupt deal maker Jimi Wanjigi is the most puzzling. Mr Wanjigi has grown in 15 years of shady deals from an ordinary hustler to s continental oligarch with a flat in London's Park Lane, a massive mansion on five acres on Muthaiga Road just yards from the residence of the US ambassador, homes in Zurich and bolt holes in Dubai.

