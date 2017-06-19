Kenya: Longer Wait for Kenyans to Fly Drones
Kenyans will wait longer to fly drones following delay in issuing a gazette notice guiding the use of Aerial Unmanned Vehicles . The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority says it is waiting for the AG to approve regulations presented to the State Law Office earlier in the year.
