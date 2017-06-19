Kenya: Longer Wait for Kenyans to Fly...

Kenya: Longer Wait for Kenyans to Fly Drones

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Kenyans will wait longer to fly drones following delay in issuing a gazette notice guiding the use of Aerial Unmanned Vehicles . The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority says it is waiting for the AG to approve regulations presented to the State Law Office earlier in the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,780 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC