Kenya: Lecturers Issue Strike Notice

2 hrs ago

Learning in public universities could be paralysed from Saturday if the government fails to implement a Collective Bargaining Agreement it signed with the lecturers in March this year. The Universities Academic Staff Union and the Kenya Universities Staff Union on Friday gave the government until midnight to fully implement the CBA as agreed failure to which they will down their tools.

Chicago, IL

