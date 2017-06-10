Kenya inaugurates Chinese-built railway linking port to capital

The boxy red-and-white diesel train left from a gleaming new terminal in the port city of Mombasa , carrying Kenyatta, Chinese dignitaries and citizens from around the country on its maiden journey to Nairobi . The biggest infrastructure project in the country since independence from Britain in 1964, the SGR is deemed so crucial to Kenya's economic development that president Uhuru Kenyatta warned today that anyone convicted of a capital offence for vandalising it would be be hanged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.