Kenya hopes Israeli tree tech takes root in remote deserts

View of the Maasai Mara National Reserve, a large game reserve in Narok County, Kenya on September 3, 2014. David Ben Gurion's dream of filling Israel's barren hills with trees will soon extend to the remote deserts of Kenya, after Kenyan government officials and Keren Keyemet L'Yisrael/Jewish National Fund signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday to exchange knowledge and expertise about planting forests in dry climates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.