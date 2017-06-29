Kenya: Health Ministry Seeks End to N...

Kenya: Health Ministry Seeks End to Nurses' Strike

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Health Principal Secretary Julius Korir -- in court papers -- said the industrial action by the Kenya National Union of Nurses is premature since negotiations on the collective bargaining agreement were still going on. In the papers filed at the Employment and Labour Relations Court, the PS says any action jeopardising conclusion of the case must be discouraged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,621 • Total comments across all topics: 282,134,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC