Kenya: Health Ministry Seeks End to Nurses' Strike
Health Principal Secretary Julius Korir -- in court papers -- said the industrial action by the Kenya National Union of Nurses is premature since negotiations on the collective bargaining agreement were still going on. In the papers filed at the Employment and Labour Relations Court, the PS says any action jeopardising conclusion of the case must be discouraged.
