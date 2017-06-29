Kenya: Govt Failing to Tackle 'Miracle Baby' Trafficking, Says Nun

Rogue churches in Kenya are delivering trafficked babies to infertile women, a Kenyan nun who rescues stolen children said, as the United States condemned government officials for complicity in the trade. Jane Joan Kimathi has seen desperate women with fertility problems paraded in front of praying congregations in Kenya, only to return nine months later with a baby in their arms, although she declined to name the institutions involved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.