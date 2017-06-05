Kenya: Governors Disown 'Erroneous De...

Kenya: Governors Disown 'Erroneous Deal' With Nurses

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Council of Governors is set to register a trade dispute with the Ministry of East African Community, Labour and Social Protection on Wednesday as a result of what it terms as its inability to register the draft 2017-2021 nurses' Collective Bargaining Agreement . In a letter to the Kenya National Union of Nurses on Tuesday, CoG Chief Executive Officer Jacqueline Mogeni said the council had taken the decision since it was unable to secure a "no objection letter" from the Salaries and Remunerations Commission .

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,303 • Total comments across all topics: 281,596,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC