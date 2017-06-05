Kenya: Governors Disown 'Erroneous Deal' With Nurses

The Council of Governors is set to register a trade dispute with the Ministry of East African Community, Labour and Social Protection on Wednesday as a result of what it terms as its inability to register the draft 2017-2021 nurses' Collective Bargaining Agreement . In a letter to the Kenya National Union of Nurses on Tuesday, CoG Chief Executive Officer Jacqueline Mogeni said the council had taken the decision since it was unable to secure a "no objection letter" from the Salaries and Remunerations Commission .

