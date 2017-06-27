Kenya: Four Children Among Dead As Po...

Kenya: Four Children Among Dead As Police Vehicle Hits Landmine

Eight people including four police officers and four pupils died after a Rapid Border Patrol Unit vehicle they were travelling in ran over a landmine at Ota area on Mararani-Kiunga road in Lamu East on Tuesday. According to police sources, four police officers from the RBPU were heading to Kiunga but on reaching Mararani, they gave 14 pupils a lift to Kiunga Primary School.



