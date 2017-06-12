Kenya: Father Asks MPs to Probe His D...

Kenya: Father Asks MPs to Probe His Daughter's Death at Top School

A grieving father has petitioned the National Assembly to help him find answers to the tragic death of his daughter in one of Kenya's top schools. Mr Josephat Namatsi says Tracy Sylvia, a 15-year-old Form Three student at Moi High School Kabarak in Nakuru, died on January 14, barely a week after schools opened for the first term.

Chicago, IL

