Kenya eyes on ICT to enhance health care

Kenya's health ministry said it is focusing on using ICTs as envisioned in the e-Health Strategy 2011 - 2017 to enhance service delivery. Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu said the strategic vision is to develop efficient, accessible, equitable, secure and consumer friendly healthcare services enabled by ICTs.

Chicago, IL

