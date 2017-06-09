Kenya eyes on ICT to enhance health care
Kenya's health ministry said it is focusing on using ICTs as envisioned in the e-Health Strategy 2011 - 2017 to enhance service delivery. Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu said the strategic vision is to develop efficient, accessible, equitable, secure and consumer friendly healthcare services enabled by ICTs.
