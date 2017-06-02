Kenya eyes African market to expand t...

Kenya eyes African market to expand tourism sector

Kenya is seeking to increase the number of African tourists visiting the country as a way of expanding the tourism sector, officials said Friday. Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Najib Balala told a tourism forum in Nairobi that the government is working with Kenya Airways to provide incentives for African travellers to visit Kenya.

