Kenya, Ethiopia to consult regularly ...

Kenya, Ethiopia to consult regularly on projects

9 hrs ago

This follows construction of Ethiopia's Gibe 3 dam that has seen water levels in Lake Turkana reduce affecting fishing activities for Kenyans who rely on the water body. The two countries have now signed a cross boarder integrated development MOU that requires that any future development projects factor in adverse effects on communities living along the border.

Chicago, IL

