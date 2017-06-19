Kenya, Ethiopia to consult regularly on projects
This follows construction of Ethiopia's Gibe 3 dam that has seen water levels in Lake Turkana reduce affecting fishing activities for Kenyans who rely on the water body. The two countries have now signed a cross boarder integrated development MOU that requires that any future development projects factor in adverse effects on communities living along the border.
