Kenya-Ethiopia border program aims to increase trade, address insecurity
The Kenyan Government has entered into two key partnerships with Ethiopia that have the potential of promoting peace and development in the region. The two programmes, which have have been signed today, aim to unlock the economic potential of regions along the Kenya-Ethiopia border.
