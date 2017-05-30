Kenya: Eritrean Investors to Build Lu...

Kenya: Eritrean Investors to Build Luxury Hotel in Nairobi Suburb

Hearan Enterprises, which is represented by directors Isaya Desale Berhe and Winta Mengisteab, said it plans to develop the high-end facility on a 2.2-acre parcel of land bought two years ago at Sh390 million. The planned luxury hotel is located opposite the Nigerian High Commission and is sandwiched between White Oak and Luxury Image apartments.

