Kenya Electoral Body Says Ballot-Tender Challenge May Delay Vote

Kenya's elections body said it may find it difficult to conduct the national vote on Aug. 8 as scheduled if its decision to award a ballot-printing contract to a Dubai-based company faces another challenge. If the choice of Al Ghurair Printing & Publishing Ltd. is challenged now, "we will not be ready for elections," Ezra Chiloba, chief executive of the Independent Electoral & Boundaries Commission, said Friday in an interview.

Chicago, IL

