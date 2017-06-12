Kenya: Election Commission Promises C...

Kenya: Election Commission Promises Credible Polls in August

7 hrs ago

The commission said it had learnt from the grave mistakes in 2013, saying it would employ backups to address challenges on the spot if they occur. And with 55 days to the elections, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is on Tuesday expected to open itself up for more scrutiny and audit of its preparedness when African Union Commission chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat opens an elections conference to be addressed by President Kenyatta and his main challenger, Raila Odinga.

Chicago, IL

