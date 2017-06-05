Kenya: Deputy President Blames Opposition Leader for Sugar Miller's Woes
Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday rekindled the controversy linking Nasa flag bearer Raila Odinga and Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero to the financial crisis facing Mumias Sugar Company. Mr Ruto accused Mr Odinga and Mr Kidero of having a hand in the financial woes at the sugar firm.
