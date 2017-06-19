Kenya: Delicate Balancing Act As Part...

Kenya: Delicate Balancing Act As Parties Pick Nominees

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Top political parties were on Saturday night racing against time to beat the midnight deadline for submitting the names of their nominees to the senate, the National Assembly and county assemblies even as it emerged that top party officials, sitting and former MPs as well as trade unionists were dominating the lists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,533 • Total comments across all topics: 282,016,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC