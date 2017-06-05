Kenya: Death Toll Rises as Nurses Str...

Kenya: Death Toll Rises as Nurses Strike Enters 3rd Day

At least 10 people have died as the nurses' strike over a collective bargaining agreement entered the third day on Wednesday, paralysing services at public hospitals. An eight-month-old son of a medical doctor at Kakamega General Hospital was the latest victim on Wednesday.

