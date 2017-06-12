Kenya: Court Orders Catholic Bishops ...

Kenya: Court Orders Catholic Bishops to Pay Restaurant U.S.$126,000

Catholic bishops will now have to pay a city restaurant Sh13 million for abruptly stopping a six-year business deal to rent space at Waumini House in Westlands, Nairobi. Supreme Court judge Isaac Lenaola ruled that the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops refused to allow Al Yusra restaurant to carry on with its business on discriminatory grounds.

Chicago, IL

