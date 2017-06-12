Kenya: County Governors 'Won't Sign Nurses' Pay Deal'
Governors have said they will not approve a pay increase demanded by nurses - currently on day 10 of a nationwide strike - due to the large sum of money involved. The county bosses on Tuesday said the Collective Bargaining Agreement to pay the 26,000 nurses will burden the taxpayer, adding that the demands are untenable.
