Kenya: Cotu Backs Striking Nurses, Tells Governors to Honour Deal
Acting Cotu secretary-general Benson Okwaro said the national umbrella body will not allow employers to continue frustrating their members. "The constitution is very clear as far as the workers' protection is concerned and we appeal to President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Council of Governors to sit down and end the stalemate," said Mr Okwaro, speaking on behalf of his boss Francis Atwoli, who is attending the International Labour Convention in Geneva, Switzerland.
