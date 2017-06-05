Kenya: Cooking Gas Prices Shoot Up By Sh300
Cooking gas prices have increased by Sh300 since March on rising international costs, narrowing the benefits that came with removal of tax on the commodity. Total Kenya, #ticker:TOTL which has the largest gas market share, is charging Sh2,290 to refill a 13-kg cylinder in Nairobi, up from 2,050 in April and below Sh2,000 where gas prices remained since last July.
