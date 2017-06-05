Kenya: Cooking Gas Prices Shoot Up By...

Kenya: Cooking Gas Prices Shoot Up By Sh300

3 hrs ago

Cooking gas prices have increased by Sh300 since March on rising international costs, narrowing the benefits that came with removal of tax on the commodity. Total Kenya, #ticker:TOTL which has the largest gas market share, is charging Sh2,290 to refill a 13-kg cylinder in Nairobi, up from 2,050 in April and below Sh2,000 where gas prices remained since last July.

Chicago, IL

