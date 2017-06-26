Kenya: Consumers Fall Prey to 'Safari...

Kenya: Consumers Fall Prey to 'Safaricom' Racket

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

They then hand you a card and ask you to scratch it and win prizes -- money, phones and laptops, among others. Before you know it, you are a victim of con artists masquerading as agents of a 'Safaricom promotion' who offer you a fake phone or laptop or any other thing -- but not before you pay some money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,835 • Total comments across all topics: 282,048,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC