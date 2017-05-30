Kenya: Chinese Minister Denies Rumour...

Kenya: Chinese Minister Denies Rumours of Second-Hand Trains

11 hrs ago

A top Chinese official has rubbished claims circulated on social media that the locomotives used to propel trains on the standard gauge railway are refurbishments of old models. China's vice-minister for Foreign Affairs Zhang Ming said his country abhors the export of any used item and that there was no chance that a previously used machine could find its way to Kenya.

Chicago, IL

