Kenya: Blast Kills 4 In Border Region

13 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Four people were killed after their vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device in Garissa County along the border with Somalia on Tuesday, a government official said. Dadaab local government official Harun Kamau said among the deceased in the incident which took place along Dadaab-Kulan road included a driver and a humanitarian worker.

