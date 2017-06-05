Kenya: Blast Kills 4 In Border Region
Four people were killed after their vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device in Garissa County along the border with Somalia on Tuesday, a government official said. Dadaab local government official Harun Kamau said among the deceased in the incident which took place along Dadaab-Kulan road included a driver and a humanitarian worker.
