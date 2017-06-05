Kenya: Biometric System to Help Curb ...

Kenya: Biometric System to Help Curb Graft At Lands Ministry

Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Lands ministry is betting on controlled access to sensitive offices at Ardhi House in a new war against cartels. Lands and Physical Planning Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi said the biometric access control system will capture up-to-date data of all visitors and the offices visited.

Chicago, IL

