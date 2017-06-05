Kenya beat Uganda in Elgon cup

Elgon Cup Result First Leg Kenya 23 Uganda 18 Rugby Cranes upcoming fixtures Gold Cup June 24 v Kenya July 1 v Senegal July 15 v Tunisia July 22 v Namibia August 5 v Zimbabwe Favourites Kenya held hosts Uganda scoreless in the second half as they rallied from a seven-point deficit to win the first leg of the Elgon Cup 23-18 at Legends. Stand-in captain Darwin Mukidza's flawless kicking , tries from Samson Onsomu and Martin Owilla plus all the other fundamentals that Kenya boasts over Uganda decided the hugely-attended affair and, we can safely add, the destiny of the 2017 Elgon Cup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.