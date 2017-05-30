Kenya: Athlete Collapses, Dies While Training in Kaptagat
The athletics fraternity is in mourning after an athlete collapsed and died while training in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County on Thursday. The late David Kiprotich had joined other athletes for an early morning session when he suddenly collapsed and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.
