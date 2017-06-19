Kenya: Arrest Threats Just Hot Air - Opposition Leader Odinga

Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga has dismissed as absolute nonsense the rising calls for his arrest over remarks he is alleged to have made last week, insisting that his government would address land ownership laws, which he accused the Jubilee government of messing up. He said the National Super Alliance government will implement the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission report and the National Land Policy to resolve historical injustices on land.

