KEBS denies sale of plastic rice in Kenya

KEBS denies sale of plastic rice in Kenya

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

The Kenya Bureau of Standards has denied allegations of the existence of plastic rice in the country after conducting several tests. KEBS Managing Director Charles Ongwae in a statement said several tests on rice in some market stores by surveillance team have confirmed there is no plastic rice in the country.

Chicago, IL

