June 4: Paris Accord, Hillary and Puerto Rico
Ozone Park : As usual, The News ran the story on President Trump pulling out of the Paris Accord without telling the whole truth. While the U.S. would bear the brunt of the responsibility for reduction in carbon, major polluters China and India don't have to do a thing to reduce carbon emissions until 2030.
