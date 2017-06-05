Intelsat Opens Office in Nairobi, Kenya
Intelsat's Nairobi office will further enhance the company's responsiveness to its customers, the leading communications services and media companies operating in the East Africa region. The new office will be managed by industry veteran, Lawrence Mungai.
