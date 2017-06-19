In picture: UNHCR Special Envoy Angel...

In picture: UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie in Kenya

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

U.S. actor and UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie arrives to give a statement in front of the sexual and gender-based violence prevention course at The International Peace Support Training Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, June 20, 2017. Photo - Reuters U.S. actor and UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie arrives to give a statement in front of the sexual and gender-based violence prevention course at The International Peace Support Training Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, June 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,070 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC