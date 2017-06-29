In pics: wild animals in Lake Nakuru ...

In pics: wild animals in Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya

Photo taken on June 20, 2017 shows warthogs in the Lake Nakuru National Park, Kenya. Lake Nakuru lies to the south of Nakuru, in the rift valley of Kenya and is protected by Lake Nakuru National Park.

