In Kenya's drylands, education is an insurance policy, but only for some

Part of a special project that explores the impact of climate change on the food security and livelihoods of small-scale farmers in Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal and Zimbabwe Livestock is so central to the economy, food and status of pastoralists in Kenya's northern drylands that formal education has traditionally taken second place to children's role in tending to cows, goats and sheep. As climate change imperils livelihoods, long-term priorities are shifting, and many pastroralists regard education as a sort of insurance policy.

