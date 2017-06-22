Health expert underscores early detection in fight against TB in Kenya
Amref Health Africa Country Director for Kenya Dr Meshack Ndirangu told the ongoing 4th Kenya International Lung Health Conference and Exhibition in Nairobi that up to 40 percent of the TB cases in Kenya go undetected and untreated, contributing to the cycle of transmission of the diseases. Ndirangu told participants at the Lung Health Conference that Amref Health Africa was focusing on innovative approaches to identify undetected and untreated TB cases.
