Health expert underscores early detec...

Health expert underscores early detection in fight against TB in Kenya

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Amref Health Africa Country Director for Kenya Dr Meshack Ndirangu told the ongoing 4th Kenya International Lung Health Conference and Exhibition in Nairobi that up to 40 percent of the TB cases in Kenya go undetected and untreated, contributing to the cycle of transmission of the diseases. Ndirangu told participants at the Lung Health Conference that Amref Health Africa was focusing on innovative approaches to identify undetected and untreated TB cases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,200 • Total comments across all topics: 281,920,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC