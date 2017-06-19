Gunmen Kill 3 in Suspected Extremist ...

Gunmen Kill 3 in Suspected Extremist Attack in Kenya's North

Friday

Officials say three people have been killed and three others wounded in a suspected Islamic extremist attack in Kenya's Mandera County, which borders Somalia. Northeastern Regional Security Coordinator Mohamud Saleh said Friday four gunmen shot dead two civilians and a policeman at a bank in Elwak.

