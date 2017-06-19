Governor Joho picks university don as his running mate
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has picked Dr William Kingi, a senior lecturer at the Technical University of Mombasa, as his running mate for the gubernatorial race in the August 8 general election. Joho announced Thursday that he settled for Dr Kingi as his running mate owing to his vast experience in administrative issues and immense contribution to matters affecting people of Mombasa and the wider Coast residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC