Governor Joho picks university don as his running mate

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has picked Dr William Kingi, a senior lecturer at the Technical University of Mombasa, as his running mate for the gubernatorial race in the August 8 general election. Joho announced Thursday that he settled for Dr Kingi as his running mate owing to his vast experience in administrative issues and immense contribution to matters affecting people of Mombasa and the wider Coast residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.