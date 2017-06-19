Government assures Kenyans of adequate food
The government has assured Kenyans that there is enough food in the country that will last until the next harvest. Minister for Devolution Mwangi Kiunjuri said this in Mombasa when he flagged off a consignment of 155,000 bags of rice for distribution across the country.
