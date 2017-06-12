Fun day raises funds for student's Kenya Big Build trip
The Littlehampton Trades and Labour Club held a family fun day in support of a student's trip to Kenya to help underprivileged children. The event, which was held in Wick Village, helped to raise funds for Lauren Caryer's Kenya Big Build challenge.
