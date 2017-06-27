Ex-head of Kenya's Chase Bank charged...

Ex-head of Kenya's Chase Bank charged with conspiracy to defraud

A court on Wednesday charged the ex-chairman of a Kenyan bank with conspiring to defraud depositors of 1.7 billion Kenyan shillings , in a case that undermined confidence in the country's banking sector. Former Chase Bank chairman Mohamed Zafrullah Khan faced nine charges, all of which he denied.

