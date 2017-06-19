Envoy Angelina Jolie urges better treatment of refugees

Actress Angelina Jolie speaks to the media after meeting with the British Peace Support Team for East Africa, at the International Peace Support Training Center in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday June 20, 2017. The actor spoke out against sexual violence in conflict zones and zeroed in on sexual violence committed by peacekeepers globally, saying that the abuses carried out by those who wear uniform "destroys the purpose of peacekeeping which is to protect civilian life."

